Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spero Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 6.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.09. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.37% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

