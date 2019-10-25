Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases 1,954 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $104.27. 5,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,281. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $104.69.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

