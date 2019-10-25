Spectrum Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,553.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $39,553.00 and $18,655.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

