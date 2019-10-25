SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 148.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,435,000.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $21.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0826 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

