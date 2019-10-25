SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 9.1% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $86,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4,117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.90. 4,276,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,574,906. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.37. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

