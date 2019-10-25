SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Carnick & Kubik Group LLC

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 540,473 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,456,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,417,000 after acquiring an additional 564,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after acquiring an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $39.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

