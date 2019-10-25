Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.50 and last traded at $109.45, 35,373 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 441,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $103.12.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCE. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,584,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,428,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,897,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

