SpaceChain Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, HitBTC and Coinnest. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $169,638.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

