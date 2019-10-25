Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $34.21. 1,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

