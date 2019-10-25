South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter.

SPFI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 61,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

