Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Trading Up 7.5%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57, approximately 209,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 156,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPHS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $15.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned approximately 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

