Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price

Media headlines about Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mosaic Capital earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and a PE ratio of 20.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Mosaic Capital has a 1-year low of C$3.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.24.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

