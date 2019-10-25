Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Price

News stories about Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novartis earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $87.24 on Friday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

