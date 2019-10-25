SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $371,552.00 and $120,631.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,362.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.40 or 0.02133746 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.86 or 0.02976473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00672912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00694542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011372 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00435718 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011907 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 19,105,700 coins and its circulating supply is 19,028,608 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

