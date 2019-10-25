Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd Sells 777 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNA stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. 327,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,155.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after buying an additional 94,521 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

