Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Nomura from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 784,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,203,608. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 34,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $553,811.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,485,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,794,057.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 24,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $399,795.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,153,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,579,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,135,820 shares of company stock valued at $33,896,489.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Snap by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $8,037,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Snap by 106.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.