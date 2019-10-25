Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Snap updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 586,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,203,608. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

In related news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 24,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $399,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,153,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,470,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $23,336,755.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,859,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,932,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,135,820 shares of company stock worth $33,896,489.

Several research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.84.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

