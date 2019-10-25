SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLM. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SLM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point cut SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut SLM from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 2,736,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. SLM has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SLM by 7.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in SLM by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SLM by 60.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

