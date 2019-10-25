Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Skechers USA also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 137,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,095. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $3,394,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,050 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

