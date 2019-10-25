Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Skechers USA also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.72.
Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. 137,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,095. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $3,394,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,050 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
