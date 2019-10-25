Skanska (STO:SKA-B) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $196.22

Skanska AB (STO:SKA-B) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.22 and traded as high as $209.10. Skanska shares last traded at $207.30, with a volume of 308,968 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 196.22 and its 200 day moving average is SEK 177.17.

About Skanska (STO:SKA-B)

Skanska AB is a Sweden-based construction and project development company. The Company’s operations are divided into four operating segments: Construction, which includes both building construction and civil construction; Residential Development, which develops residential projects for immediate sale; Commercial Property Development, which initiates, develops, leases and divests commercial property projects, and Infrastructure Development, which specializes in identifying, developing and investing in privately financed infrastructure projects, such as highways, hospitals and power generating plants.

