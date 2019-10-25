Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 65,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $64.28.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.