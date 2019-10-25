Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.61. 4,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,290. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $264,609.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,411.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simmons First National by 649.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 612,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,267,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after acquiring an additional 245,990 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

