Silverway (SLV) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00009074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $78.07 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,603.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.80 or 0.02938142 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00697080 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.