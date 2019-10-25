Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 3.4%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, 72,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 181,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Silver One Resources Company Profile (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

