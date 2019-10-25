Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €78.56 ($91.34).

Shares of WAF stock traded down €1.06 ($1.23) on Friday, hitting €83.14 ($96.67). 197,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €70.51 and a 200 day moving average of €69.69. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

