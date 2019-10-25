Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,635. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $199.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

