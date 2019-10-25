Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter.
Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,635. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $199.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Shore Bancshares
