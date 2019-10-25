Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $640.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $550.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.76.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $576.96. 180,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $578.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $546.97 and a 200 day moving average of $489.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $837,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

