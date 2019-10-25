Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Shearwater Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 234 ($3.06). 8,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,068. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.42. Shearwater Group has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 366.40 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, insider Phil Higgins acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,600,000 ($11,237,423.23).

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

