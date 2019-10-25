Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.51

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.51 and last traded at C$13.63, with a volume of 22516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$28.50 target price on shares of Shawcor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.08 million and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.20.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$411.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Stephen Michael Orr acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.05 per share, with a total value of C$80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,565 shares in the company, valued at C$442,418.25. Insiders have bought a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $124,993 over the last three months.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

