Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

TSE:SJR.B opened at C$24.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$24.87 and a one year high of C$27.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 77.63%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

