SG Capital Management LLC Sells 560,787 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

SG Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560,787 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Vericel worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,775,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,655,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,364,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $282,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,732. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

