SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 123,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,000. VF makes up about 2.1% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VF by 825.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after buying an additional 1,220,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after buying an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,535,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,517,000 after buying an additional 696,731 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VF stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.91. 343,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,212. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFC. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.36.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $1,533,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,969.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,306,230 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

