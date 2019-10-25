SG Capital Management LLC Has $25.32 Million Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. McGrath RentCorp comprises about 4.8% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of McGrath RentCorp worth $25,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $204,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.48. 2,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.34. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.