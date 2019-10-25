Sessia (KICKS) One Day Volume Tops $13,322.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Sessia token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. Sessia has a total market cap of $715,941.00 and $13,322.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00043824 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.44 or 0.06214278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,839,841 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

