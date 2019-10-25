ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.22. 3,337,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.62. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total value of $105,410.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,793,505.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,316.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

