ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.42. 2,138,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.10.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

