Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.10 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Sentivate token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $121,844.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,049,153 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

