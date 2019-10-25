Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,005.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $804,770.00 and approximately $1,005.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

