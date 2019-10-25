Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY) dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 15,784 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 16,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

SMICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $790.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

