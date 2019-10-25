Selway Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Selway Asset Management cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,529 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in WESCO International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 25,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. 6,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

