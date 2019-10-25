Selway Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,900,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,136,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,672,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,383,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,930,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,743 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,783,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,200,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 320,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,762. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $385,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

