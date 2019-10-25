Selway Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,085 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Core Bond Trust comprises 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,867. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

