SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.21. 11,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,673. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $1,147,623.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,873. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

