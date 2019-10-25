Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,073,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

