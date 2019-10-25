Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 724,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Provention Bio makes up approximately 0.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.84% of Provention Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 392,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1,221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 301,052 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. 5,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,237. The firm has a market cap of $243.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 5.79. Provention Bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 5,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $41,950.00. Also, insider Ashleigh Palmer bought 10,600 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $96,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,050 shares of company stock valued at $471,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

