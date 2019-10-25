Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Luckin Coffee as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LK. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $3,918,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $2,647,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

LK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $21.16. 49,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $27.12.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

