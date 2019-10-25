Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.04 Million in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. William Blair began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

In other SmileDirectClub news, General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.51 per share, with a total value of $75,891.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $49,727,475.45. Insiders purchased 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 over the last ninety days.

SDC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,839. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.