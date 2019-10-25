SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Shares Down 14.3%

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, 490 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

About SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

