SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.75, approximately 16,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 27,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

SOMLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered SECOM LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SECOM LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

