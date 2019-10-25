Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.27.

SGEN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.62. The company had a trading volume of 757,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $425,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,734,342 in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

